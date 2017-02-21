Tonight: Participating Arby’s to donate portion of today’s sales to Niswonger’s Radiothon

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Looking for a place to eat tonight?

If you stop in at an Arby’s around the region, you could be lending a hand to a great cause.

Participating Arby’s restaurants across the Tri-Cities will donate a portion of today’s sales to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

During last year’s event, guests helped Arby’s raise $2,200 for the hospital.

If you cannot make it to Arby’s tonight, tune in to Holston Valley Broadcasting radio stations on Feb. 27 and 28 to make a pledge during the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

