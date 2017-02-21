Testosterone has no benefit for older men’s memories: Study

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer Published: Updated:
stethoscope 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Testosterone treatment did not improve older men’s memory or mental function in the latest results from landmark government research. The results add to evidence that challenges bold anti-aging claims of popular supplements.

While testosterone use for one year appeared to strengthen bones and reduce anemia, it showed signs of worsening artery disease. The researchers said more studies are needed to determine long-term effects including risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked supplement makers to conduct that kind of research.

The results are from a big research project funded by the National Institute on Aging. Men aged 65 and older with low testosterone levels were involved.

Results were published Tuesday in the journals JAMA and JAMA Internal Medicine.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s