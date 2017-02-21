Sullivan county school administrators meet with parents to discuss school changes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan county school administrators have met with parents Monday night to discuss planned changes to local schools.

Administrators revealed upcoming curriculum as well as gave parents the opportunity to voice any concern over the $140-million dollar facilities plan coming to Sullivan County.

Dozens of parents have voiced concern over things like student population and safe roadways leading to the schools.

The consolidation plan hopes to turn Sullivan County four high schools into two comprehensive schools, focusing on career and technical skills.

The plan also hopes to turn the county’s nine middle schools into three.

Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski said she plans to visit other schools in the county in order to continue getting input from parents.