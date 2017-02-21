Sullivan County inmate faces charges after attempting to escape

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County deputies say an inmate attempted to escape police custody Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. when the inmate was being transported to the Kingsport Justice Center for a court appearance.

Deputies say 20-year-old Duane Doxtator tried to run away after kicking out of one of his leg irons.

Deputies say Doxtater ran through the Kingsport Justice Center parking lot. He was captured a few minutes later by a child support investigator for the state.

Doxtater, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Offices, has been charged with felony escape.

He was originally booked in the Sullivan County jail on charges of speeding, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, vandalism, three counts of statutory rape, and violation of probation.