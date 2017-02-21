Remembing a pioneer: long-time WJHL-TV engineer Carl Dickenson dead at 83

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities broadcast pioneer has passed away. Carl Dickenson Sr. died last Thursday at the age of 83.

While you might not recognize his name, WJHL-TV wouldn’t be the television station it is without him.

Carl worked as a WJHL-TV’s broadcast engineer for 45 years. For many of those years, he oversaw the department as Chief Engineer.

Dickenson was a key figure in the early days of local television as an employee at WJHL which became the Tri-Cities’ first television station in 1953. He joined the WJHL staff in October 1954 first as an operators and then as an engineer for WJHL radio.

In a career that culminated in his retirement in 1998, Dickenson shepherded WJHL through times of incredible change. His work took the station from black and white to color, from non-stop live productions to film and then to broadcast tape, and from our former home in downtown Johnson City to our current location at 338 East Main Street.

Under his supervision, the station constructed newer and better broadcast towers to reach more homes in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

As our long-time Chief Engineer Mike Moore put it, “Carl was a true pioneer.”

“All of us stand on the shoulders of the WJHL broadcasters who came before us,” said Kenny Lawrence, President and General Manager of WJHL. “Carl Dickenson helped make history through his work here in the early days of the television station. For the next four and a half decades, he kept us on the air through a time of incredible change. And for this, we will always be grateful.”

“Carl was a generous and kind man, ” said Chief meteorologist Mark Reynolds. “He was instrumental in helping WJHL’s weather department develop our first weather set with the latest technology. And he had a great sense of humor. We laughed a lot through the years.”

“He and his team were always there when we needed him,” said Kenny Hawkins, WJHL-TV Sports Director. “Carl’s department was the solution when technical problems threatened to bring everything to a halt.”

“He knew every inch of this building,” said Doug Counts, long-time WJHL videographer. “He turned the building we’re in from a federal post office to a television station.”

A celebration of live service was set for Tuesday night.

The WJHL-TV family sends condolences to the family of Carl Dickenson.

