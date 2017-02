(WSPA) – The Powerball jackpot has cleared $400 million in advance of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The tenth largest Powerball jackpot is set at $403 million after rolling over 19 times since a winning ticket was sold.

The cash payout for anyone who wins Wednesday is $243 million.

Tickets will be sold until 9:59 pm Wednesday with the drawing happening one hour later. The game is played in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Your odds of winning the top prize are one in 293 million.