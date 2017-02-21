Ober Gatlinburg to close slopes Wednesday

Related Coverage Ober Gatlinburg reopens ski slopes after warm weather

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Ober Gatlinburg is closing its slopes for the season. The attraction announced Tuesday that the slopes will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Tubing will remain open until March 26 due to the park’s snow-making technology.

Ober Gatlinburg closed the slopes for a brief time during the season due to warm weather. This was not the first season the resort had to deal with warmer temperatures. During the 2007-2008 season, Ober dealt with a dry summer followed by a warmer winter. The park says it was a result of the La Nina effect.

Also, visitors can enjoy many year-round activities including the Wildlife Encounter, indoor ice skating, The Shops at Ober, water raft rides, mini-golf and more.