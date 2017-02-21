North Carolina quarterback released from jail after being charged with rape

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
kevin-olsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A college quarterback has been released from jail after he was arrested on charges of rape.

22-year-old Kevin Olsen played for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Olsen has been charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape. Those charges include assault on a female, second-degree forcible sexual offense and cyberstalking.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning.

Olsen was released on a $103,000 dollar bond.

The university says it has suspended the quarterback and is reviewing the case.

Steve Olsen is the brother of Carolina Panther’s star, Greg Olsen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s