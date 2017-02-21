Neighbors nervous, anxious after Monday night shooting in Lynn Garden community

Related Coverage Kingsport police seek Anthony Lee Moosman in Lynn Garden murder

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Monday night gunfire and search for an accused killer left many people in the Lynn Garden community of Kingsport worried about their safety and the safety of their families.

As Kingsport Police continue to investigate the shooting that happened on Lynn Avenue on Monday night, nearby neighbors told us events like these make them nervous, anxious, and more aware of their surroundings.

“These days you got to lock everything up, worry about who you see walking down the street, you know got thugs and stuff so it worries you it really does,” Tony Wolfe said.

“I was up all night, I was pretty nervous about it like I say you know it’s getting pretty rough around here,” Derrick Gilman said.

Those neighbors we spoke with said they do have community watch programs in the Lynn Garden area.

However, they said after Monday night’s shooting they feel they will be keeping a closer eye not only on their homes and families but also a closer eye on one another.

