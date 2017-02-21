McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting abortion clinics’ funding

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McAuliffe detailed his ethics reform legislative package. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McAuliffe detailed his ethics reform legislative package. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed a bill that would have restricted funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

The Democrat vetoed the measure Tuesday during an event outside the executive mansion. He vetoed the same measure last year and said Tuesday it would harm tens of thousands of Virginians who rely on Planned Parenthood.

The organization provides abortions as well as other health services such as cancer screenings.

The bill from Republican Del. Ben Cline would have prohibited the state health department from providing money to any entity that performs abortions that aren’t covered by Medicaid. The money would be redirected to other health clinics.

Cline said the measure was meant to prioritize organizations that provide the “most comprehensive” services.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s