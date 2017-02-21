Law enforcement works to reduce crashes along Highway 11E

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Multiple law enforcement agencies covered Highway 11E on Tuesday, as they worked to inform drivers of the dangers that come with unsafe driving.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, they continue to see the largest amount of car accidents in the region along Highway 11E in Greene County, Hamblen County and Hawkins County.

This led to a multi-agency enforcement effort where officers spent the day on the lookout for distracted driving, as well as people driving without a seat belt. They then pulled over those in violation.

“We’re out here for a purpose and a reason and it’s to save your life,” Lt. Derrick Watson, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said. “It’s not to issue you a citation.”

THP said this was the first time the three counties have done a multi-agency approach and hope this helps remind people to follow the law when they drive.

They said working with other agencies also gave officers a chance to collaborate and find out what’s working and what’s not.

