King University takes two from Mount Olive on the basketball court

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The King University women’s basketball team may have come away with their biggest victory of the season after falling behind the University of Mount Olive on the road in the first half. The Tornado came back to take the contest 69-57, and take over sole possession of second place in the Conference Carolinas standings.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 69, Mount Olive 57

LOCATION: Kornegay Arena; Mount Olive, N.C.

RECORDS: King 21-6, 18-3 Conference Carolinas; Mount Olive 20-6, 17-4 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Jalan Harper scored the first bucket of the contest for the Tornado, but Mount Olive answered with 10 of the next 12 points, including seven straight to take a 10-4 advantage.

-The Tornado deficit grew to 19-9 before Sydney Harris made a layup to cut the King deficit to 19-11 after the first quarter.

-That bucket helped the Tornado gain some momentum as King scored the first nine points of the second quarter.

-Whitney Mitchell pulled King within two with a layup and Kristen Cupples gave King a 20-19 lead with a three-point basket.

-Back-to-back Mitchell trifectas gave King a 26-21 lead, and the Tornado led 28-23 before the Trojans closed the quarter on a run.

-Mount Olive scored the final seven points of the period, including a Felecity Havens bucket to beat the buzzer and give Mount Olive a 30-28 lead at the break.

-Mount Olive stretched their lead to four points on two occasions early in the third quarter, but Mitchell answered for the Tornado, drilled a triple to put the Tornado ahead 35-34.

-The score was even at 39 midway through the frame when Madison Davis gave King the lead with a triple.

-Back-to-back buckets from Amy Van Deventer extended the lead, and a pair of Sheena Johnson free throws gave King the final six points of the quarter and a 49-41 lead.

-An Ashley Albertson layup gave King a 56-46 lead with 6:30 remaining, but the Trojans had a run left.

-Mount Olive scored nine of the next 11 points, cutting their deficit to 58-55 with 4:38 remaining, but Albertson answered with a bucket.

-The Tornado then scored five straight points, capped by a Mitchell free throw to extend the advantage to 65-56.

-Mitchell later nailed two free throws and made a layup in the final minute to seal the 69-57 victory.

-Mitchell led King with 20 points to go along with three points and three assists.

-Albertson followed with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

-Davis chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

-Van Deventer led the Tornado with nine rebounds to go along with six points.

FOR THE FOES

-Styles led Mount Olive with 11 points while Makayla Nichols added 11 points.

-Daria Simmons chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

-Kiara Jones led the Trojans with 13 rebounds and Havens added 10 boards and eight points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

-The win gives King 21 on the season, their most since becoming NCAA Division II members prior to the 2011-12 season.

-The last time King won more than 21 games was in 2003-04 when the Tornado won 24 contests.

-King also clinches the second seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament.

UP NEXT

-The Tornado close the regular season at home on Friday night when they take on rival Lees-McRae College. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

-Mount Olive hosts Barton College on Friday night.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The King University men’s basketball team was able to avenge a loss 10 days ago when they went on the road and defeated the University of Mount Olive 77-65 on Tuesday night. The first half was tight, but the Tornado pulled away in the second half and iced the contest at the free throw line.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 77, Mount Olive 65

LOCATION: Kornegay Arena; Mount Olive, N.C.

RECORDS: King 16-11, 13-6 Conference Carolinas; Mount Olive 8-19, 7-12 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Just as the contest in Bristol was 10 days ago, the first half was played tight, within a four point spread.

-King scored the first four points of the contest, capped by a Mack Owens dunk, and the Tornado held the upper hand for the majority of the frame.

-Over the first 20 minutes, the score was tied five times, the final time at 20-20 when Mount Olive scored five straight points to take a 23-20 lead.

-However, King answered with eight straight points, capped by a pair of C.J. Good trifectas.

-Desean Enzor made the final bucket of the half for the Tornado before the Trojans added a free throws as King took a 30-28 lead at the break.

-The Tornado opened the second half on a 13-5 run, to open up a 43-33 advantage four minutes in.

-In the middle of the spurt, Derick Pope drilled a triple, and Noble Fahnbulleh capped the run with an old fashioned three-point play.

-Mount Olive came back to get within 45-41, but the Tornado answered with back-to-back triples from Je’Don Young and Malcolm St. Louis to stretch the lead back to double digits.

-King later went on a 9-0 run, started with buckets from Enzor and Good. Pope drilled a triple and later made a pair of free throws to give King a 62-47 lead.

-Pope gave King their largest lead of the contest, 65-49 when he connected on another shot from long range with four minutes remaining.

-Mount Olive tried to make a run down the stretch, cutting their deficit to eight points with 33 seconds remaining, but King iced the 77-65 victory at the free throw line.

-Pope led King with 22 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds.

-St. Louis and Owens added 11 points apiece with Owens grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

-Good was the final Tornado in double figures with 10 points.

FOR THE FOES

-Jamal Matin led the Trojans with 15 points and eight rebounds.

-Saiquan Jamison followed with 13 points and eight rebounds.

-Tyler Thomas and Armond Griebe chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Griebe also grabbed six rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

-King went 17-for-19 from the free throw line, their second-best mark on the season. The Tornado previously went 16-for-16 from the charity stripe on January 28 at Belmont Abbey College.

UP NEXT

-The Tornado close the regular season at home on Friday night when they take on rival Lees-McRae College. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

-Mount Olive hosts Barton College on Friday night.