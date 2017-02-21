JCPD: Two teens charged with aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested two teens on assault charges Tuesday morning.

According to a JCPD news release, it was reported to police that Arnaldo Torres, 18, and Hayley Webster, 19, approached a victim on Orleans Street wearing bandanas over their faces.

The pair chased the victim a short distance before catching him and assaulting him.

According to the release, Torres reportedly used a pistol to assault the victim.

Both Torres and Webster ran from the scene when a neighbor called police. Police apprehended the pair a short time later.

Torres and Webster were each charged with aggravated assault and were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Both were being held on $50,000 bond each and were scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

