Gray, TN man charged with indecent exposure, drug violation

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Ricky Royal (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Ricky Royal (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, TN man is facing charges related to public nudity and drug possession after deputies found him standing in the road naked.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon deputies were called to Horseshoe Circle in Gray for an indecent exposure call.

When deputies arrived they found 57-year-old Ricky Royal standing in the road with no clothes on. When Royal spotted deputies he ran back to his home. When deputies arrived at his home, they said they noticed three small baggies containing what appeared to be crack cocaine.

The baggies later tested positive for crack cocaine.

Royal was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and schedule II drug violation for resale. Royal is currently behind bars in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $11,000 bond.

