Former Vols coach Donnie Tyndall planning federal lawsuit against NCAA

KNOXVILLE, TN — Former Tennessee basketball coach Donnie Tyndall insisted again Tuesday that he’s going to fight for his reputation and his career as long as it’s possible.

Tyndall told Knoxville radio station 1180 WVLZ that his legal team is preparing a federal lawsuit against the NCAA in response to the 10-year show-cause penalty it handed him in April 2016.

“Obviously, there will be different parts [to the suit],” Tyndall told the Sports Page radio show. “Slander and defamation will be part of it.”

Tyndall’s show-cause penalty – which stemmed from multiple Level I NCAA violations during his time at Southern Miss from 2012-14 – was one of the harshest penalties ever doled out by the college sports’ governing body, comparable only to those of former Baylor basketball coach Dave Bliss.

Bliss’ penalties weren’t quite as bad as Tyndall’s, though, because the former Tennessee also was given an extra half-year suspension if he ever came back to coach at the NCAA level after serving his 10-year show-cause.

Tyndall’s latest course of action comes on the heels of the NCAA appeal committee’s decision earlier this month to deny his appeal of the show-cause-and-change penalty.

“I think we would probably file the case this spring or early summer,” Tyndall told the Sports Page. “We’re going to fight this thing to the very end.”

Tyndall, who is now coaching the Raptors 905 in the NBA Development League, was hired by Tennessee in April 2014 and fired approximately one year later, when the NCAA’s investigation of the coach’s time at Southern Miss was made public.

