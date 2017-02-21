Former Norton city worker, convicted of abusing authority for sex, sentenced to 30 months

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The former maintenance supervisor of the City of Norton Parks and Recreation Department was sentenced Tuesday in the United States District Court in Abingdon, VA.

Michael Todd Lintz, 52 of Norton, VA, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000. Lintz previously pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice and one count of using his authority to engage in coercive sexual relations with a female victim, willfully depriving her of her right to bodily integrity.

“Mr. Lintz, as the court noted, used the power of his position as a supervisor with the City of Norton Parks & Recreation Dept. to prey upon young women who the state court had entrusted to him to fulfill their community service obligations as part of their criminal sentences in state court.”, Acting U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle said, “Rather than honoring the trust of the city of Norton and the state courts, Mr. Lintz abused this trust by forcing his victims to submit to his sexual desires while holding the threat of jail sentences over their heads.”

Lintz supervised those assigned to perform community service through a court order or by referral from a state probation and parole officer. According to prosecutors, he used his authority to coerce female community service workers into providing him with sexual favors.

“He threatened them that he would send them to jail or end their community service, which would result in their jail sentences if they did not comply with his request for sexual favors.”, Mountcastle said, “In addition to all that, Mr. Lintz falsely testified in federal court for one of his victims in exchange for more sexual favors. His abusive and predatory actions not only corrupted his supervisory position with the City of Norton, but also corrupted both the state and federal judicial systems. ”

Asst. U.S. Attorney and Prosecutor Erin Kulpa added, “We only identified a handful of victims who were willing to talk about what had happened with Mr. Lintz and his coercive sexual advances, so for a period of eight years, he’d been doing this same conduct with a series of victims who were in a position to work community service under him and who had a significant jail sentence hanging over their head if they weren’t able to successfully complete that community service and get his good recommendation.”

U.Sl Attorneys say Lintz’s testimony about one of the victims that led to them to open an investigation and the charges being filed.

“It was actually Mr. Lintz appearing in federal court and testifying on behalf of one of his victims and giving character endorsements that were just unusual and it was the hard work of a case agent who was sitting in that courtroom who realized that something was off and decided to start asking questions about it,”, Kulpa said.

After he serves his sentence, one of the conditions of his supervised release is that he will seek sex offender treatment.

