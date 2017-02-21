Dobyns-Bennett High School ‘shelters in place’ as police search for murder suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Andy True with Kingsport City Schools confirmed to News Channel 11 Dobyns-Bennett High School is on alert to ‘shelter in place’ as Kingsport police continue to search for a murder suspect.

True said this is a precautionary step to make sure students stay inside until school lets out at 2:45 p.m. as Kingsport police search for Anthony Moosman.

In addition, Palmer Early Learning Center is also sheltering in place. Palmer dismisses school at 2:00 p.m. It’s located across the street from Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Moosman is wanted in connection to a murder that happened Monday night in the Lynn Garden area. He is accused of killing Stephen Caudill and critically wounding Clayton Ray.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to call Kingsport police at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

