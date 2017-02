NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country star Eric Church has cancelled more than 25,000 tickets to his

spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and making those seats available to fans for

purchase. This the largest group of tickets he’s tried to keep off the secondary market, where they

often go for double or triple their original price. The singer tells The Associated Press scalpers are

a criminal organization making millions off reselling tickets to hot shows.