Bucs Herrera tabbed SoCon player of the week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017) – Junior Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) earned Southern Conference honors on Tuesday as he was tabbed SoCon player of the week after his perfect 4-0 performance against UAB and Georgia State this past weekend in Johnson City.

The Spain native went 4-0 against stiff competition as the Bucs hosted UAB and Georgia State this past weekend at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex. For the first time this season, Herrera came in nationally ranked in both doubles (No. 59) and singles (No. 69) play.

Herrera started the weekend with a 6-1 win over Tim Dollman and Stefan Gonzalez of UAB in doubles play with his teammate Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico). He followed that performance with a 6-1, 6-4 straight set victory over Gonzalez to go 2-0 against the Blazers.

With a day of rest, he didn’t skip a beat as he worked with his doubles teammate Nunez to upend Georgia State’s No. 1 doubles tandem Sebastian Acuna and Andrei Andrukhou 6-2. Playing out of the No. 3 slot in singles for ETSU, Herrera defeated Jannis Koeke in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to remain perfect on the weekend.

The junior has won six straight matches dating back to Jan. 29 when the Bucs avenged an NCAA Tournament loss to Virginia Tech in 2015.

Herrera and the Bucs will take over a week off before hitting the court again. Their next match will be against former Atlantic Sun rival North Florida in Johnson City on March 3.