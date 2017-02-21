Boone Dam Update: TVA stepping up underground monitoring, some employees furloughed

Boone Lake (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is ramping up its efforts to understand what’s going on underground at Boone Dam.

In October 2014, a sinkhole appeared at the base of Boone Dam. The agency quickly dropped the lake levels and in 2015 announced a multi-year plan to fix erosion problems under the earthen portion of the dam.

Tuesday, TVA announced it will install additional sensors and begin conducting a new round of exploratory drilling in the coming weeks. TVA spokesman Jim Hopson told New Channel 11 the embankment remains stable, but engineers decided they needed more information before proceeding with construction of a concrete wall to stop the flow of water.

“We realized that we needed a little bit clearer picture in this one area of the embankment, so we decided to install the sensors which allows us to refine the work we’re doing on the embankment,” Hopson said.

Hopson said that will mean some employees who’ve been hired for drilling and grouting work have been furloughed. Grouting is the process of injecting material into the earthen dam to reinforce the embankment and stop the flow of water.

Hopson said he didn’t know the exact number of impacted employees, and he didn’t know how long the furlough would last.

He estimated 150 people are working on the Boone Dam repair project, most of them contract employees hired by the TVA.

“Since the beginning of the project, we’ve committed to making the necessary adjustments to our project plan to safely complete the repair of the embankment as quickly as possible,” TVA said in a “special edition” of its Boone Dam Update newsletter issued Tuesday afternoon.

TVA says it’s still on target to finish repairs sometimes between the years 2020 and 2022.

