‘Beatles’ tribute band ‘1964’ to perform at Niswonger on March 4th

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Niswonger Performing Arts Center invites you to take a journey back in time to the 60s.

“1964… The Tribute” will perform live on stage at the NPAC on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The highly-acclaimed tribute band recreates an early 60s live “Beatles” concert.

Rolling Stone magazine gave the tribute band the distinction as the ‘Best Beatles Tribute on Earth’.

NPAC is located in historic downtown Greeneville. According to organizers, only balcony seats remain for this concert. For more information or to purchase tickets check out http://www.npacgreeneville.com. You can also call 423-638-1679 to purchase tickets.