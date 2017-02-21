App State’s Sloan Promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State has promoted Scot Sloan to Co-Defensive Coordinator, Head Football Coach Scott Satterfield announced on Tuesday.

Sloan enters his eighth season at App State in the fall and is coming off a season in which the App State secondary helped spearhead a 10-3 season for the Mountaineers, including the program’s first Sun Belt Conference Championship, and a second consecutive Camellia Bowl win. He has also spent the last five seasons as the Mountaineers’ recruiting coordinator, putting together recruiting classes which have led to one of the most successful FCS to FBS transitions in history.

“It’s a deserving title for what Sloan has been able to do in the defensive room as a coach, as well as what he does for our program in recruiting,” Satterfield said. “A large part of our success has been the ability to keep our core group of coaches together. This is a staff that is comfortable with each other and works as team. Sloan has been a part of creating that continuity.”

Sloan coached an App secondary that was sixth nationally in interceptions and a key piece of one of the nation’s best defenses in 2016. App State was ninth nationally in total defense and allowed 81 total points in conference play, the fewest by any team in the FBS last season.

A 22-year college coaching veteran, Sloan has coached App’s secondary for seven seasons, and is coming off a year in which App was the national leader in interceptions for part of the 2016 season and finished with 20 interceptions. Freshman cornerback Clifton Duck was named FBS Freshman All-American and First Team All-Sun Belt with five interceptions this season. Fellow-corner Mondo Williams took a second spot on the Sun Belt’s First Team.

In his seven seasons at Appalachian State, Sloan has mentored Duck and two NCAA Division I FCS all-Americans (Mark LeGree in 2010 and Demetrius McCray in 2011) and nine all-conference honorees at both levels.

Under Sloan, App has been in the Top 12 nationally in back-to-back seasons with 18 interceptions in 2015. including seven from Latrell Gibbs, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Gibbs was named First Team All-Sun Belt, while senior safety Doug Middleton was All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. Middleton went on to play significant snaps for the New York Jets in the NFL this season as a rookie.

On the recruiting trail, Sloan’s impact is evident in back-to-back 10-win season for App State in the program’s first two seasons of bowl eligibility. App’s 2014 recruiting class — its first as an NCAA Division I FBS program — was ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference by 247Sports while Sloan was tabbed as the Sun Belt’s top recruiter by Scout.com.

Sloan is married to the former Stephanie Crisco. They have two sons — Seth and Samuel.