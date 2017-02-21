A new judge could be coming to Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Over the last four years, Greene County’s court has seen an increase in their caseloads by hundreds each year. However, the number of staff has remained stagnant, according to Greene County Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.

Bailey is the only judge for Greene County, which he said is insufficient for a population of almost 70,000.

According to court documents, smaller counties within our region have two judges, including Hamblen County that has a population of around 60,000.

“Our caseloads are so packed each day in court that there are days we will start our day out with seeing 35 or 45 inmates from the jail, in addition to our regular docket,” Bailey said.

The county commission will vote on Tuesday night whether or not to pass the resolution for another judge. If the vote is yes, it will then go before the state legislature.

