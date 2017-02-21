$10M federal lawsuit against Russell County School Board moves forward

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- A multi-million dollar lawsuit accusing the Russell County School Board and two former principals of failing to protect a student from sexual abuse appears to be moving forward.

Federal court documents show attorneys on both sides of the case agree a settlement is not an option right now.

A former Lebanon Elementary student is the plaintiff in the $10 million lawsuit. The suit claims the school board and former principals turned a “blind eye” to former school janitor Bobby Gobble’s sexual misconduct.

In 2014, Gobble confessed to sexually abusing four boys over five years at the school. He is currently serving a 70-year prison sentence. He is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the school board and former principals argue the defendants did not know about Gobble’s actions and say they were not the “moving force” behind the plaintiff’s sexual assault. It claims the “moving force” was the student’s legal guardian allowing the victim to live with Gobble for nearly a year and be the child’s primary caretaker.

