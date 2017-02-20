VSP: Wise, VA man dies in crash, passenger seriously injured

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia state troopers say a man died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Route 643 in Wise County.

The crash happened around 5:25 a.m on Route 643, just about a mile south of Route 670.

Virginia State Police report the driver, 47-year-old Christopher T. Covell of Wise, VA, died at the scene.

His passenger, 36-year-old Ricky Niece of Wise, VA, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Troopers say the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Route 643 when it ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Officers report Covell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.