VSP: Pedestrians killed, one injured after crash in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia state troopers say two pedestrians were killed this morning in a crash in Bland County, VA.

According to Corinne Geller of Virginia State Police, troopers were called to a crash in the 2000 block of Wilderness Road around 8:42 a.m. Two pedestrians were killed and a third person was injured.

No other details about the crash were revealed. News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

Virginia State Police issued a correction this morning to the location of the crash. It was previously reported the crash happened in Smyth County, but VSP corrected its statement by saying the crash happened in Bland County, VA.