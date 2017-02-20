US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union

KEN THOMAS Published: Updated:
Mike Pence
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Pence is making his debut on the world stage with a trip to Germany and Belgium designed to reassure European and Mideast partners about U.S. foreign policy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he’s looking forward to exploring ways to “deepen our relationship with the European Union and the European community” at the start of his meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Pence was opening a day of meetings on the EU and NATO with the EU’s Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE’-kah moh-gehr-EE’-nee) in Brussels.

Pence was facing deep skepticism among European leaders over the foreign policy direction of the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain’s vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc last year, known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.

Pence voiced the administration’s strong support for NATO over the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s