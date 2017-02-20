Two-day hearing planned for ETSU professor after reports of sexual harassment

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The termination hearing for East Tennessee State University music professor Dr. David Champouillion is set to continue on Tuesday.

The hearing began on Monday morning following an internal investigation that said he sexually harassed two faculty members and behaved inappropriately in front of faculty and students.

State police requires a committee of tenured faculty members and possible administrators to determine if an adequate case for termination exists.

ETSU’s president will then consider the committee’s report before making his final decision.

Champouillion denies the allegations.

