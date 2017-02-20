Tennessee grandma charged after boy, 3, accidentally shoots 4-year-old brother

MEMPHIS, TN (WATN) – A 3-year old boy accidentally shot his 4-year old brother while playing with a gun. The children’s grandmother, Diane Nellums, has been arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday Memphis Police responded to a home on Mirror where a woman said shots were fired into her home.

During the investigation, Officers heard a shot come from inside the home. Police say the mother walked out of the home carrying her 4-year old who had been shot.

The victim told Officers that his brother was playing with a gun when he dropped it and it went off.

A woman said that after shots were fired into her home, she grabbed her gun from the lock box in her room and went outside and fired shots into the ground to scare off the suspects who fired into her house. She then put the gun back into the lock box, but, did not lock it.

The 4-year old was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.