TDOT launches interactive map for road projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a new interactive map feature on its website, which shows where hundreds of transportation needs are located across the state.

The site shows nearly 1,000 unfunded projects across the state, totaling $10,506,799,129. Tennesseans can locate priority transportation projects near them using the map. The question of how to fund those projects is still not clear.

Gov. Bill Haslam has proposed the IMPROVE Act. It increases the gasoline tax by 7 cents a gallon and hikes the diesel tax by 12 cents per gallon, while also increasing registration fees and charging more for other road users.

Meanwhile, the plan would cut sales taxes on groceries and cut some personal and business taxes.

But the IMPROVE Act does face some hurdles, and state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have presented alternative options to increase revenues for road funding.

