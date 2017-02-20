Sullivan Co. school leaders weigh options for future of Weaver Elem.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Parents at one Sullivan County school were sent a letter just last week as district leaders weigh their options about the future of Weaver Elementary School.

In the letter, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski explained to parents that after consulting with a structural engineer, they have to make a decision in the next few months about whether they need to close the school.

Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes said it started last fall when they started working to fix some of the structural issues with the elementary school building.

“The weight of the roof is causing the walls to begin to push away from the structure. You can see, you can see the separation, its already a crack that’s easily noticeable,” Hughes said.

Since then Hughes said they have been constantly monitoring the situation, checking in on the structure weekly.

“I think we’ve been going out every week and doing measurements, we go out and check to make sure that’s not moving,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the reality is things aren’t getting any better.

“I believe there’s been some slight movements,and some indications its not going to stop,” Hughes said.

Just weeks ago school leaders said they received a report from a structural engineer with a recommendation that in summary asks the school to strongly re-evaluate keeping kids in this building past this school year.

“We didn’t foresee this happening this quickly. I think its fair to say the directors recommendation may include vacating that building,” Hughes said.

Hughes said before Rafalowski makes a recommendation to the board, they are planning on holding a community meeting for parents to weigh in on the issue.

The meeting for parents is scheduled for Monday, February 27th at 6pm.

That meeting will be held at Weaver Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.