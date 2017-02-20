Sheriff: TN’s Animal Abuse Registry helps bring harsher punishments for offenders

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Tennessee is one of the first states to create a registry for animal abuse offenders. In January 2016, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation created a public website showing people convicted of abusing animals.

Right now there are seven people listed on the TN Animal Abuse Registry, three are from Greene County. All three are connected to one graphic animal abuse case where they harmed a dog, according to court records. A court found them guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals.

“I just can’t believe that anybody would treat a pet like this that doesn’t have any way of protecting itself,” Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said.

The crime landed them in jail and on the animal abuse registry.

“It’s a good thing for law enforcement,” Hankins said.

Hankins said this registry helps law enforcement get a clearer picture of the history of abusers, and bring harsher punishments for re-offenders.

He said before the registry launched, if someone had a prior history of abuse then abused again in his county, “I would have no knowledge of this, but now then I can see that they have done this once before, I can go to court with this. I can use this as an enhancement, “Hankins said.”It would give them more jail time.”

Over in Washington County, Senior Animal Control Officer Wayne Thomas said the abuse registry not only helps identify re-offenders, he believes it helps prevent abuse.

“When people realize that you go on a list just like a child sex offender or something like that you know that you’re looking at two years you’re going to be on there if it was just your first offense. If it’s multiple it can wind up being five years. So I think it’s making a difference in the people that actually care. Because there are people who do care they just make mistakes,” Thomas said.

Thomas said it’s only the most serious crimes that make it on the registry, and unfortunately, “I’ve had several in here that have qualified for it.”

Thomas said those cases are still going through the court system, and if prosecuted they will go on the registry.

As for the three men convicted in Greene County, Hankins said their case is unique. He said they were not legally living in the United States so they will be deported after their time in jail.

