CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford confirmed to News Channel 11 that they are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail Monday afternoon in an area of Roan Mountain.

According to Lunceford, the inmate — James E. Walton, 47 — walked away from the work detail around 3 p.m.

Walton was currently serving time in the Carter County Jail on a charge of violation of probation.

