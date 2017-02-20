Repairs begin on Bays Mountain Park Road, traffic delays expected

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Traffic on Bays Mountain Park road is being reduced to one lane all in an effort to fix a failing road. Contractors and Kingsport city crews are working to reinforce Bays Mountain Park Road.

City leaders say over time the shoulder has shifted and sunk because of spring water running down the mountain.

Gene Cielinski knows the road well, he often fishes at the lake on Bays Mountain. ” I think its something needed because its the only way up here,” Cielinski said.

While the repairs are expected to take 2-3 weeks, Bays Mountain Park manager Rob Cole says repairs to the road will slow traffic traveling up and down the mountain.

“We recommend that visitors coming allow for extra time on their visit,” Rob Cole said.

The construction zone will be marked by signs and flaggers will be directing traffic. Joshua Coakley and his young son echo Cielinski’s sentiments. “We love coming up here, anything that they could do to improve the road would be great,” Coakley said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area during this time. Repairs to Bays Mountain Park road are expected to be finished by mid March.

