Pi Beta Phi Elementary reopens after Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Tuesday marks the first day back to school for teachers, staff and students at Pi Beta Phi Elementary in Gatlinburg. Principal Carey Woods says 131 students and 81 families were affected by the wildfires.

“Our goal is to establish a new normalcy going back to school.” said Woods.

The school hosted an open house Monday night for families and students to visit before the first day back. Teachers opened their classrooms for a casual night back that Woods says was part of establishing a sense of normalcy.

The school had been closed since November due to severe smoke damage.

“We had so many children that were so fragile, for lack of a better word. You don’t know what’s behind those eyes. At any moment tears could pop out and you just got to give a big hug.” said Gary Ownby, a teacher at Pi Beta Phi.

Woods says preparing for Monday’s opening was like preparing for a holiday with family together and a celebration for being back to school.

“The teachers are feeling like they’ve just finished running a race. They’ve made it to the finish line; they get to go back home now.” said Assistant Principal Hans Ballew.