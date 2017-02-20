Number of flu cases increase throughout the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The number of confirmed flu cases continues to increase in the Tri-Cities.

A spokesperson for Wellmont Health System told News Channel 11 that the number of confirmed flu cases rose to 107 last week — which is up 16 cases from the previous week.

Widespread flu activity prompted both Wellmont and Mountain States Health Alliance hospitals to implement visitor restrictions recently.

Children 12 years old and younger and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should avoid visiting patients in the hospital.

