New grant could help revitalize Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The town of Blountville could see some major transportation upgrades, thanks to a big grant from the state.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the plan is to build a new sidewalk starting near the courthouse to the Sullivan County Library.

“It will be a great improvement to the public, it’ll be much safer,” Mayor Venable said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will fund the nearly $400,000 project through a reimbursable grant, with a 20 percent local match from the county.

Mayor Venable said he is also working on a proposal to make a portion of Highway 126 a one-way.

“That will give us on-street angled parking and triple the parking in front of the court house and the county buildings,” Venable said.

Venable is hopeful the project spurs business.

“I think if we make the place more attractive, more pedestrian friendly rather than a drive through place, I think we’ll see some development here,” he said.

The Sullivan County Commission must accept the grant at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Mayor Venable said the route is in the design phase right now. He hopes construction starts by late summer.

