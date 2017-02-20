MUGS: Suspects still on the run a week after WJHL’s Most Wanted Roundup

(WJHL) – We want to take the time to thank you, the viewer, for helping are law enforcement agencies get our most wanted suspects off the streets.

Through anonymous tips from News Channel 11 viewers, police arrested five people in our roundup launched one week ago. Some of the suspects were captured live on the air by our cameras during our News Channel 11 broadcast.

So far, Washington County, TN deputies arrested Jacqueline Gillette, Carroll Ray Brandon and Jimmy Dale Ingle. Also, viewer tips led Sullivan County deputies to Trever Arnold and Christina Broome.

But there are still dozens of suspects who are still on the run. Those suspects need to be found to answer to charges against them. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see our gallery.

Jacqueline Gillette was captured by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Christina Broome was captured by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Carroll Ray Brandon II was captured by Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jimmy Dale Ingle II was captured by Washington County Sheriff's Office. Trever Arnold was captured by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Chris Barfield is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, evading arrest and resisting arrest Candice Albrecht is wanted out of Washington County, TN on two counts of violation of probation on original charges of two counts of ID theft and theft under $500 Daniel Ryan Hurst is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charge of aggravated robbery Dustin Lee Carr is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 Jimmy Dale Ingle, II, is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of robbery, possession of stolen property over $500 and driving on a suspended license Katherine Ann Deitering is wanted out of Washington County, TN for criminal court presentment Kenny Dale Carpenter is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of failure to appear in court. Failure to appear in court for original charges of violation of probation and two counts of sale of schedule II Makesa Deen Coffey is wanted out of Washington County, TN for attachment for contempt for failure to pay child support Reecle Calvin Horn is wanted out of Washington County,TN for failure to appear in court on original charges of criminal trespass, possession of a weapon, drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, two counts of theft under $500 and theft over $500. He is also wanted for three counts of failure to appear in court on original charges of possession, delivery, sale, manufacture of meth, drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license Dakota Carr is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of assault, vandalism and kidnapping Chasity White is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of abuse, neglect and endangerment Anthony Jones is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, simple possession, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia Joshua Baskett is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism Carroll Ray Brandon, II, is wanted out of Washington County, TN for failure to report for 180 days jail time Bobby Gale Arnold is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of obtaining narcotics by fraud Brienna Anthony is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges on theft and violation of probation Clayborne Byrd is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence Ginger Bradley is wanted out of Washington County for failure to report for 300 days jail time Jacqueline Kirston Gillette is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges seven counts of forgery of $1,000 or less Nathan James Armstead is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of attempted aggravated robbery. Violation of probation on original charges of domestic assault Sarah Combs is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of criminal trespassing, possession/manufacture of meth, driving without a license and unlawful drug paraphernalia Terina Emmert is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges of failure to appear, simple possession and distributing a controlled substance James Alan Boothe is wanted out of Washington County, TN for violation of probation on original charges of aggravated criminal trespass with bodily injury and drug paraphernalia

