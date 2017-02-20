MUGS: Suspects still on the run a week after WJHL’s Most Wanted Roundup

Brienna Anthony is wanted out of Sullivan County on charges on theft and violation of probation
(WJHL) – We want to take the time to thank you, the viewer, for helping are law enforcement agencies get our most wanted suspects off the streets.

Through anonymous tips from News Channel 11 viewers, police arrested five people in our roundup launched one week ago. Some of the suspects were captured live on the air by our cameras during our News Channel 11 broadcast.

So far, Washington County, TN deputies arrested Jacqueline Gillette, Carroll Ray Brandon and Jimmy Dale Ingle. Also, viewer tips led Sullivan County deputies to Trever Arnold and Christina Broome.

But there are still dozens of suspects who are still on the run.  Those suspects need to be found to answer to charges against them.  If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see our gallery. 

