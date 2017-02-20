MUGS: Suspects still on the run a week after WJHL’s Most Wanted Roundup

(WJHL) – We want to take the time to thank you, the viewer, for helping are law enforcement agencies get our most wanted suspects off the streets.
Through anonymous tips from News Channel 11 viewers, police arrested five people in our roundup launched one week ago. Some of the suspects were captured live on the air by our cameras during our News Channel 11 broadcast.
So far, Washington County, TN deputies arrested Jacqueline Gillette, Carroll Ray Brandon and Jimmy Dale Ingle. Also, viewer tips led Sullivan County deputies to Trever Arnold and Christina Broome.
But there are still dozens of suspects who are still on the run. Those suspects need to be found to answer to charges against them. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see our gallery.
MUGSHOTS: February’s Most Wanted Roundup
MUGSHOTS: February’s Most Wanted Roundup x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos of multi-vehicle wreck in Greene Co.
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb