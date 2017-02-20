Martina McBride to perform in Knoxville for ‘Stars on Stage’ gala

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Country music superstar Martina McBride will be performing in Knoxville in May.

McBride will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on May 5 as a part of the “Stars on Stage” fundraising gala.

“Martina McBride is well known for both her musical ability and her philanthropy, which makes her a perfect fit for our annual Stars on Stage gala,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Stars on Stage is the nonprofit theater’s largest fundraiser. The funds raised for the preservation and maintenance of our beloved State Theatre of Tennessee, as well as for providing free community programming for all ages are critical to supporting our mission.”

General admission and VIP reception tickets will go on sale February 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online or at by calling 865-684-1200. General admission tickets are $59.50 and $84.50. VIP tickets are $250 and include premium seating. The VIP reception will include hors d’oeurvers, cocktails and a silent auction.