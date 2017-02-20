Light Tiramisu as prepared on News Channel 11 at Noon

Ingredients:

1 (3 ounce) package ladyfingers, divided

1/4 cup strong black coffee, chilled, divided

1 (4 serving size) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup skim milk

1 (8 ounce) package fat-free cream cheese, softened

2 cups fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

Method:

Split ladyfingers apart and line the bottom of an 8-inch square glass baking dish with half of them.

Drizzle ladyfingers with 1 tablespoon coffee.

In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk until thickened. Stir in remaining coffee.

Add cream cheese and beat until smooth.

Spoon pudding mixture evenly over ladyfingers.

Place remaining ladyfingers on top of pudding and top with whipped topping.

Sprinkle with cocoa.

Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours or until ready to serve.

Nutritional information:

9 servings per recipe

Calories – 83

Calories from fat – 13

Total fat – 1.4g

Saturated fat – 0.8g

Trans fat – 0.0g

Protein – 5.7g

Cholesterol – 13mg

Sodium – 341mg

Total carbohydrates – 12g

Dietary fiber – 0.1g

Sugars – 5.3g

The above information was provided by Registered Dietician Carol Carter of Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers.