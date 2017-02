KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials confirmed officers are on-scene of a possible shooting in the Lynn Garden Community.

According to KPD spokesperson Tom Patton, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lynn Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

An investigation is currently underway.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and we’ll continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.