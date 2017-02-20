Johnson City police charge man with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping

Jeremy Messer (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Jeremy Messer (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say they arrested a man and charged him with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping after a victim reported they were held at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators 24-year-old Jeremy Messer and another person entered their home on Sunday, held them to the ground at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police said both of the suspects ran away, but Messer was later found by police at his home around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for him in the Washington County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m.

