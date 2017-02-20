Gradecki leads Bucs in opening round at The Prestige at PGA West

LA QUINTA, Calif. (Feb. 20, 2017) – ETSU senior Mateusz Gradecki (Oborniki Slaskie, Poland) led the ETSU men’s golf team in the opening round of the The Prestige at PGA West on Monday afternoon at The Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Gradecki – who posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the fall – carded a 1-over-par 72 in Monday’s opener and sits five shots off the lead in an eight-way tie for 24th. The Buccaneer senior started off on the back nine and fired a 2-under-par, but totaled six pars and three bogeys after the turn to finish with the 72.

Overall, ETSU totaled an 8-over-par 292 en route to placing ninth after 18 holes of competition. Pepperdine (No. 49) and Stanford (No. 8) are tied for the team lead at 3-under-par 281, while 14th-ranked San Diego State is one shot back in third. The Bucs are one shot back of reigning tournament champion and fourth-ranked LSU and four strokes behind No. 27 Arizona State – who is tied for fifth with Iowa State.

Arizona State’s Jared duToit (No. 22) and Stanford’s Franklin Huang are tied for the individual lead at 4-under-par 67 after 18 holes, while Stanford’s Maverick McNealy (No. 3) and San Diego State’s PJ Samiere are tied for third at 3-under-par 68.

ETSU’s other countable scores came from freshmen Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Fla.) and Ben Reichert (East Amherst, N.Y.), along with sophomore Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea). Hulbert and Reichert are tied for 32nd at 2-over-par 73 and Kim is one shot back at 3-over-par 74. Like Gradecki, Hulbert also got off to a strong start as he was tied for the lead midway through the round at 3-under-par; however, after totaling six pars and three birdies on his first nine holes, the Orlando, Fla. native played his final nine holes at 5-over-par to end with the 73.

The Bucs will be paired with LSU and St. Mary’s in Tuesday’s second round. The teams tee off from No. 1 at 10:30 a.m. (EST).

BY ETSU