Fifty-five years after first orbit, Glenn still inspires

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Published: Updated:
U.S. Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., gives the thumbs up from the cockpit of a training aircraft as he prepares for his return to space on the shuttle Discovery's STS-95 mission in 1998.(NASA)
U.S. Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., gives the thumbs up from the cockpit of a training aircraft as he prepares for his return to space on the shuttle Discovery's STS-95 mission in 1998.(NASA)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – John Glenn is continuing to inspire 55 years after becoming the first American to orbit Earth.

Since Glenn’s death on Dec. 8 at the age of 95, devotees have visited an exhibit of his artifacts at Ohio State University, backers have begun fundraising for an observatory and astronomy park in Glenn’s name and work has begun on a 7-foot statue in his likeness.

Glenn’s storied life included time as a military test pilot and U.S. senator, but it was the history-making Mercury mission that propelled Glenn and his spacecraft Friendship 7 into the history books.

The anniversary of the flight is Monday.

During 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds on Feb. 20, 1962, the capsule circled the Earth three times, making Glenn the first American to orbit Earth.

See also: 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s