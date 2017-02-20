ETSU, University of Virginia men’s choir to host concert in Johnson City

From East Tennessee State University Published: Updated:
BucsWorth Men's Choir in concert (Source: East Tennessee State University)
BucsWorth Men's Choir in concert (Source: East Tennessee State University)

JOHNSON CITY – The BucsWorth Men’s Choir at East Tennessee State University and the University of Virginia Men’s Glee Club will present an evening of men’s choral music on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The evening will include music from all genres and styles, including several numbers performed by both choirs. Among those selections will be Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria.” This is the first time the two university men’s choirs have collaborated.

ETSU faculty member Dr. Alan Stevens serves as director of the BucsWorth Men’s Choir. The UV Men’s Glee Club is led by Frank Albinder. The concert is part of the UV Men’s Glee Clubs annual tour.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to request special accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4270 or music@etsu.edu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s