ETSU, University of Virginia men’s choir to host concert in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – The BucsWorth Men’s Choir at East Tennessee State University and the University of Virginia Men’s Glee Club will present an evening of men’s choral music on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The evening will include music from all genres and styles, including several numbers performed by both choirs. Among those selections will be Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria.” This is the first time the two university men’s choirs have collaborated.

ETSU faculty member Dr. Alan Stevens serves as director of the BucsWorth Men’s Choir. The UV Men’s Glee Club is led by Frank Albinder. The concert is part of the UV Men’s Glee Clubs annual tour.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to request special accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4270 or music@etsu.edu.