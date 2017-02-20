ETSU to host spring career fair on Feb. 23

JOHNSON CITY, TN – A Spring Career Fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp University Center ballroom. ETSU is co-sponsoring the event with local companies.

More than 65 employers and graduate or professional schools will attend. The event is free and open to students, alumni and the public. Professional dress is encouraged and those in attendance should bring copies of their resumés.

In addition to ETSU, the fair is sponsored by 21st Mortgage Corporation, Cadre5 LLC, Envision Inc., HealthSouth, Wellmont Health System and Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc.

Among those in attendance will be representatives from 21st Mortgage Corp., Allied Dispatch Solutions, Bluelinx, Bristol Broadcasting Company, Buckle, Business Information Systems, CenturyLink, Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc., Covenant Health, ETSU College of Public Health’s Department of Health Services Management and Policy, ETSU School of Graduate Studies, ETSU’s ROTC program, Eastman Credit Union Eliada Homes, Enterprise Holdings, First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, General Shale, HealthSouth, Holston Camp and Retreat Center, Johnson City Fire Department, Johnson City Kubota, Johnson City Police Department, Lincoln Memorial University School of Business, Micronic Technologies Inc., Milligan College, Mountain States Health Alliance, Mountain Youth Academy, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., OneMain Financial, Peace Corps, People Ready, PerfectServe, PhysAssist Scribes Inc., Pilot Flying J, PMG Research Inc., Prism Medical Products LLC, Radford University, Rafting in the Smokies, Reconnect Therapy, Republic Finance, Sevier County Juvenile Facility, Sherwin-Williams, Tennessee Department of Revenue, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Tech University Graduate School, Tusculum College, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Louisville District, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Waffle House Inc., Woolpert, Youth Villages and others.

For a complete list of employers or more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/careers or call Career Services at 423-439-4450.