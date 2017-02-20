App State, UNC announce 3-game football series

BOONE, N.C. (AP) – Appalachian State and North Carolina will play a three-game series beginning in 2019.

Mountaineers athletic director Doug Gillin on Monday announced a series with games in Chapel Hill in 2019 and 2023 and in Boone in 2022.

The Tar Heels will become the third Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to visit Appalachian State in a seven-year period. The Mountaineers played host to Miami in 2016 and will bring in Wake Forest this year.

The only previous meeting between Appalachian State and UNC came in 1940.

 

