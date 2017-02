SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing in Spring Hill.

Police said Matt Parliament left the Cherry Grove Addition around 12 p.m. on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen in an orange shirt that said “happy, happy, happy” and red shorts with black trim.

Matt is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees or contacts him should call dispatch at 931-486-3269 or 911.