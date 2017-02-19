Your Weekly Constitutional:The Original Black Elite

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- We’ve spoken with Elizabeth Dowling Taylor before, about her book “A Slave in the White House.” Well, Beth has kept on writing, and this time she’s expanded her focus to the proud “colored aristocracy” that emerged in the United States after the Civil War.

This history focusses on two of its members-Daniel Murray, the son of a former slave, who, in 1897, became chief of periodicals at the Library of Congress, and his wife, Anna, a descendant of one of John Brown’s raiders.

Taylor documents the inaugural balls they organized, the properties they owned, and their political efforts on behalf of their race. Ultimately, affluence, respectability, and their light complexions couldn’t save them from the humiliations of Jim Crow. By 1919, Murray had been demoted, his salary slashed, and he was forbidden to dine in the library’s public

