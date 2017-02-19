Trump motorcade hit by 2×4, 5 students face charges

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump’s motorcade was struck by a “2×4” and five middle school students are now facing charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday around 1:45 p.m.

Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.

Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.

A child from a local middle school confessed to throwing the wood at the motorcade and also implicated four additional students.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was given.

